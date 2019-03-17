Services
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX 78374
(361) 643-6564
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Limbaugh Funeral Home
500 Wildcat Dr
Portland, TX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Portland, TX
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, Emily Marie Horner Krebs, 28, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 1:23 pm. Emily was born in Aransas Pass on March 26, 1990 to Michael and Tracy Horner. She is survived by her husband of 8 years, Jeff Ryan Krebs and her two children: son: Jaxon Ryan Krebs 4 and daughter: Rylee Marie Krebs 2; her parents, Michael and Tracy Horner; siblings Ashley and Jeremy Horner; grandparents Eric & Deloris Horner from Woodsboro, Texas and Robert and Brenda Klemcke from Liberty, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, March 18th at Limbaugh Funeral Home at 5th & Wildcat in Portland.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 19th at the First Baptist Church in Portland. Graveside will be at La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro, Texas on Churchill Road. A reception will immediately follow at the First Baptist Church in Woodsboro, Texas.

In lieu of flower donations can made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation

Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 17, 2019
