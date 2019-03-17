|
Emily Marie Krebs
Portland, TX
On Thursday, March 14, 2019, Emily Marie Horner Krebs, 28, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 1:23 pm. Emily was born in Aransas Pass on March 26, 1990 to Michael and Tracy Horner. She is survived by her husband of 8 years, Jeff Ryan Krebs and her two children: son: Jaxon Ryan Krebs 4 and daughter: Rylee Marie Krebs 2; her parents, Michael and Tracy Horner; siblings Ashley and Jeremy Horner; grandparents Eric & Deloris Horner from Woodsboro, Texas and Robert and Brenda Klemcke from Liberty, Texas.
Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, March 18th at Limbaugh Funeral Home at 5th & Wildcat in Portland.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, March 19th at the First Baptist Church in Portland. Graveside will be at La Rosa Cemetery in Woodsboro, Texas on Churchill Road. A reception will immediately follow at the First Baptist Church in Woodsboro, Texas.
In lieu of flower donations can made to the Lymphoma Research Foundation
