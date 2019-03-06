|
|
Emma Chastain Wright
Corpus Christi, TX
Sunday morning, God decreed that he had waited long enough for Emma; she had earned her wings and he sent his angels to escort her straight to heaven. Emma (Mimi) was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, graduated from Incarnate Word Academy, and attended Del Mar College. She married her high school sweetheart, Paul Wright, and they had ten lovely children. She was a devout Catholic and all ten children graduated from St. Patrick's Catholic school.
She loved raising her children and being a housewife but when duty called, she went to work as a School Secretary for the Corpus Christi School District where she spent almost 30 years providing administrative services at Travis, Menger, and Club Estates elementary schools.
Upon her retirement, she enjoyed spending time with her children, grand, great grand and great great grandchildren, along with volunteering at Christus Spohn Hospital South. She had a great sense of humor and a very contagious smile touching the hearts of so many.
Emma, who was 93, was preceded in death by her husband Paul, daughter Teresa Jenkins, and parents William and Ruth Chastain. She is survived by her twin sister Nann Chastain Pritchard (Leander) and children: Nann Wright (Leander), William Wright (Austin), Mary K. Wright (Cedar Park), Fred (and wife Kay) Wright (San Antonio), Paul Wright (Corpus Christi), Jay (and wife Beverly) Wright (Conroe), Mark (and wife Christina) Wright (Mathis), Barbara (and husband Kevin) Kemp (Austin), Michelle Wright (Corpus Christi).
She is also survived by 41 grand, great grand and great great grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and grand nieces and grand nephews. She will be deeply missed and always in our hearts. Very special thanks to Dr. Karen Romero, Dr. Marilyn Kelinske, and Dr. David Boltan for their care and concern over this past year.
Wednesday 3/6/19 Visitation & Prayer 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Beck Chapel in Cedar Park, Tx. Thursday 3/7/19 Funeral Mass at 9:00 am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Cedar Park, Tx. Thursday 3/7/19 Graveside at 3:30 pm at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, TX. Services handled by Beck Funeral Home Cedar Park 512-259-1610.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 6, 2019