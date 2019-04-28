|
|
Emma G. Leal
Corpus Christi - Emma G Leal, entered into eternal rest on April 24, 2019 at the age of 90. She was born on September 16, 1928 in Los Herreras, Mexico to the late Felix Garza and Maria Regina Garza. She was a humble, kind and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a devoted wife.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Jesus G. Leal; her son, Orlando Leal, and her sister, America Lozano. Left behind to cherish her memory are her loving children, Mary Ramirez (Raul), Teodoro Leal (Dora), Gracie Hernandez, Regina Voelcker (Jerry), Ovidio Leal (Tillie), Cesar Leal (Isabel), Ana Leal (Veronica), Emma Muniz (Marcus) and Leticia Rodriguez (Mauricio); 14 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marina Graciela Montoya.
Visitation will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Monday, April 29, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm, with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that same evening. Chapel service will be held at Memory Gardens Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at 10:00 am with interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To offer condolences, please visit www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 28, 2019