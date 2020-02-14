|
Emma Gomez Barrera
Corpus Christi - Emma Gomez Barrera, age 89, passed away February 12, 2020. She was born on March 16, 1930 to Benjamin and Eloisa Gomez in Los Ramones, Nuevo Leon, Mexico. She was raised in Tamaulipas, Mexico.
Emma married her husband, Horacio Barrera, of 35 years in 1950. She was employed by Ben Bolt-Palito Blanco school district. Emma was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and sister.
Emma enjoyed sewing, gardening, shopping, flea markets, eating at restaurants, fitness walking, and traveling. She will always be remembered for her sense of adventure, devotion to family and generosity.
Emma is preceded in death by: her husband, Horacio; her parents, Benjamin and Eloisa Gomez; her son, Joe; and her grandsons, Jeremy Best and Juan Barrera Jr.
Left to cherish her memories are: her sisters, Elida, Ninfa, Hortencia, Maria Elena and Elvia; her two brothers, Hermilo and Edelmiro; her children, Hermelinda (Marshall) Anderson, Oralia (Eugene) Brown, Guadalupe (Delma) Barrera, Johnny (Belia) Barrera, Benjamin Barrera, Susan Best and Camila Barrera; along with 17 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home, 4357 Ocean Dr. Corpus Christi. A Rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, February 17, 2020 at St. Peter's Catholic Church in, 221 Salazar Ave, Ben Bolt, TX. Interment to follow at Las Calaveras Cemetery, Ben Bolt, TX. With Reception to follow at St. Peter's Church Hall, 221 Salazar Ave, Ben Bolt, TX.
Having the distinguished honors to serve as pallbearers are Hermilo Gomez, Edelmiro Gomez, Guadalupe Barrera, Benjamin Barrera, Johnny Barrera and Marshall Anderson.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020