Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
(361) 242-3205
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosary

Sawyer-George Funeral Home
12497 Leopard St
Corpus Christi, TX 78410
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral Mass

St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church
Robstown, TX
Emma Marguerite (Hercek) Roeder


Emma Marguerite (Hercek) Roeder passed away February 16, 2019. She was born June 15, 1923 on the Campana Ranch in Southwest McMullen County, Texas to Walter and Margaret Docekal Hercek and was raised in Robstown, Texas.

Marguerite married Benjamin Roeder (1919-2011) on October 21, 1945 and they were married for 66 years. Marguerite was a great cook & seamstress, and was the Church secretary and member of the Altar Society at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Robstown. She worked for Production Credit Association in Robstown for 43 years and retired as Vice-President in 1983. Marguerite then worked at Petronilla Grain with Benny for another 10 years. They enjoyed traveling in the United States and Europe.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Benjamin, two sisters, Aylene Dodds (1924-2019) and Edna Belle Walker (1926-1996).

Marguerite is survived by her children, Nancy (Tom) Guernsey, Benjamin Roeder, granddaughter: Laura Cano, great grandson, Sean Cano and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Rosary will be recited at 7:00 P.M. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at St. John Nepomucene Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas with Rev. Gerard Sheehan as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Robstown Memorial Park

Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361)242-3205. Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Feb. 24, 2019
