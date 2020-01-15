Resources
Emma R. Martinez Obituary
Corpus Christi - Emma R. Martinez, 99, was called to God's home on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesus H. Martinez, Jr., and parents Manuel and Felicitas Rodela, brothers Fermin, Basilio, Manuel, Jr., and Jesus, sisters Antonia Botello and Dolores Gonzales. She is survived by her children, Charles O. (Josie), Diana Schlafer (Dave) and Cynthia Pena (Roger, deceased), sister Bertha Cantu, grandchildren, great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 20, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 3423 Rojo St. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
