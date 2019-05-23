Emmanuel Elijah Dennis "Manny"



Corpus Christi - Emmanuel Elijah Dennis "Manny", age 25, passed away May 16, 2019. He was born on March 1, 1994 to Ronald and Charlotte Dennis in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was raised in Corpus Christi and graduated from Foy Moody High School in 2012. After graduating, he transitioned to Mary Grett Transition Center where he successfully completed four years and graduated in 2016. Manny was a loving son, brother, uncle and cousin.



Emmanuel was a member of Living Rock Church of God in Christ for 25 years. He enjoyed greeting all the members with a smile. He participated in the Miracle Softball League for the Disabled. He will always be remembered for his laughter while watching the Bernie Mac Show. He loved listening to his radio and music. Emmanuel was devoted to his family. He had a special relationship with his mother and father. Often saying to his mother, "Thank you mom, I love you.", and to his father calling him Ronald McDonald in laughter. His brothers will always cherish the special love he had for them.



Emmanuel is preceded in death by his brother Justin Lee Dennis, paternal grandparents Alzonia and Bobbie Dennis, maternal grandmother Ramona Harvey, cousin Victoria Y. Dennis and three maternal uncles Travis Harvey, Michael Harvey and Sherman Simmons. Left to cherish his memories are his father Pastor Ronald Dennis, Sr., mother Elect Lady Charlotte Dennis, four brothers Ronald Dennis, Jr. (Hannah), Dominick Dennis (Jennifer), Anthony A. Dennis (Destiny) and Vernon (Marissa), many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and his church family.



A Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Seaside Funeral Home Chapel. A Prayer Service will be held at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Greater Shiloh. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.



Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Demetree Bailey, David Plummer, Christopher Brady, Willie J. Hardaway, Velann Dennis, Ryan Harvey and his brothers. Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 23, 2019