Encarnacion Soto Jr. "JR"
Encarnacion Soto Jr. "JR" went to be with the Lord after a short battle with cancer on February 28, 2020 comforted by his wife of 20 years, Alice R Soto and sister Enedina "Nena" Soto. JR was born in Corpus Christi, TX on January 2, 1954 and was 66 years old. He is preceded in death by his parents Encarnacion Soto Sr. & Catalina G. Soto; brother Eduardo Soto and his faithful companions, Houston and Coco.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his wife, Alice and their 5 children, Roland (Janie) Trejo Jr, Diane T. (Henry) Sanchez, Melissa (Johnny) Priddy, Daniel (Consuelo) Trejo, and Edward (Sherri) Trejo; 16 grandkids and 25 great grandkids. Along with (MIL) Maria Reyes (MIL), (BIL) Tony (Eva) Reyes, and (SILs) Oralia (Louis) Rios, Olivia (Tom) Reyes, and Angie Nuwar.
He also leaves behind 5 siblings Jose Lopez Jr, Enedina S Ramirez "Nena", Diana (George Jr) Perez, David Soto, Linda (Angel) Soto-Reyes and with numerous nieces and nephews whom he so loved.
JR was a Vietnam Veteran for the United States Navy and served on the USS Bradley. He had a life-long career as a truck driver and worked for ME Environmental.
JR was a devoted fan of the Dallas Cowboys. He also enjoyed reminiscing about his love for music, being outdoors, gardening, joking and spending time with his family and friends. He will always be remembered for his big smile, love for his animals and devotion to his wife and family.
He shall be greatly missed but remains in our hearts.
Military funeral honors will take place at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 am.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020