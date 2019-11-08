|
|
Enedina Calvo Garza
Robstown - Enedina Calvo Garza, 78, was called to be with our Lord on November 05, 2019. She was born in Oilton, Texas on January 14, 1941 to Guadalupe Calvo, Sr. and Lidia Laurel Calvo. She was a Catholic, a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Miguel Santos Garza, Sr., her son, Miguel Santos Garza, Jr.; and two sisters, Dora Mendoza and Oralia Ochoa.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lydia Yvonne (Gerardo, Sr.) G. Silvas and Maria Enedina "Nina" (Joey, Jr.) Garza Saenz; two brothers, Guadalupe Calvo, Jr., and Armando Calvo; four sisters, Mirta Calvo, Gloria Calvo, Rafaela (Blas) Lerma and Janie Calvo. She was also blessed with four grandchildren, Lidia Annette G. Silvas, Gerardo (Leslie) Silvas, Jr., Elexis Enedina G. Saenz, Joe "Joey" E. Saenz, III; six great-grandchildren, Laila Lynnette Silvas, Jerica Keira Silvas, Feliciti Nevaeh Silvas, Liam Jace Silvas, Jeslie Enedina Silvas and Jeslyn Silvas and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will begin at 5pm on Sunday, November 10, 2019 with a rosary to be recited at 7pm that evening at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. A rosary will be recited at 11am on Monday, November 11, 2019 with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated at 1pm at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019