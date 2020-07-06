Enedina Huerta



Corpus Christi - Enedina Huerta passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 90.



She was born in San Luis, Mexico, on May 14, 1930 to her parents Guadalupe Lambarria and Dionicia Sanchez.



Enedina leaves behind to cherish her memories, 6 children; and countless grandchildren whom she adored.



Public Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Guardian Funeral Home, with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7 p.m. that evening.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with the Burial to follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park









