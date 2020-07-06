1/1
Enedina Huerta
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Enedina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enedina Huerta

Corpus Christi - Enedina Huerta passed away on June 29, 2020 at the age of 90.

She was born in San Luis, Mexico, on May 14, 1930 to her parents Guadalupe Lambarria and Dionicia Sanchez.

Enedina leaves behind to cherish her memories, 6 children; and countless grandchildren whom she adored.

Public Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at Guardian Funeral Home, with a Holy Rosary to begin at 7 p.m. that evening.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic Church with the Burial to follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Rosary
07:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
Send Flowers
JUL
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Holy Family Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 6, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved