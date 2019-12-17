|
|
Enedina "Nina" Rodriguez
Corpus Christi - Enedina "Nina" Rodriguez passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at the age of 89. She was born May 14, 1930 in La Copita, Texas to José and Guadalupe (Gonzalez) Molina.
She married José Roel Rodriguez on September 14, 1947, in Kingsville, Texas, later moving to Corpus Christi in 1953 to begin raising a family. She became a widow in 1971 at the age of 38. Despite her husband's untimely passing, Nina continued to raise their six children as a single mother, putting into practice the values, morals, and strong work ethic she cultivated living and working on a farm as a young girl. Throughout her long life, Nina worked many jobs to support her family but primarily earned her living as a domestic worker and retired homecare provider. She attended Christ the King Church and was a member of the Altar Society.
Nina was a loved and respected matriarch of her family. She enjoyed cooking and always made sure that no one ever left her home hungry. She valued education and hard work. She made it her life's mission to ensure that her children all graduated from high school. Later she was filled with pride to see her children and grandchildren earn college degrees and proud to have grandsons who entered into and returned from military service. She especially treasured the closeness and dedication between all of the members of her family.
Her husband José Roel precedes her in death, as well as her parents, sisters, Apolonia Reyna and Victoria Garza, brothers Gaudencio, Cleophus, Jorge, Jose Gil and Victor Molina.
She is survived by her children, Enedelia Martinez, Jose Victor Rodriguez (Norma), Noelia Rodriguez (Adan Zamora), Emelinda Palacios (Fidelio), John David Rodriguez (Roxanne), and Paul Daniel Rodriguez (Marylou); her sisters, Teresa Vela and Lupe Quiroz; her brother, Zaragoza Molina; 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Funeraria Del Angel Memorial, 3442 Holly Road, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415, with a Vigil Service and a Rosary recited, at 7:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, Christ the King Catholic Church, 3423 Rojo Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415, with burial services to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019