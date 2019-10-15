|
|
Englantina Pena
Corpus Christi - Englantina "Tina" Mosqueda Pena, age 84, passed away on October 12, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born on March 25, 1935 to Escolastico Mosqueda and Adelina Hernandez.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Escolastica Mosqueda and Adelina Hernandez, brothers, Pedro Hernandez, Carlos Hernandez, and Salvador Hernandez all of Corpus Christi, Texas.
She is survived by her sons, Alejandro M Garza, Edwardo M (Patty) Garza, Erasmo A Garza Jr., Benito M (Monica) Garza, Israel M. (Bell) Garza, Adam M. (Alisha) Garza; twenty-one grandchildren, twenty-five great grandchildren; sisters, Edelmira (Mitty) Marks of Kingsville, Texas, Ester Mosqueda of Corpus Christi, Texas, Eva (Gilbert) Gonzalez of Kingsville, Texas; brothers, Hernan (Violet) Mosqueda of Oceanside, California, Nicky Mosqueda of Harker Heights, Texas, Erasmo (Rita) Mosqueda of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Visitation will be on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 5p.m. - 9p.m. with a prayer service at 7p.m. at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary. Funeral Service will be on Friday, October 18, 2019 at 1p.m. at Turcotte-Piper Mortuary. Interment will follow at Chamberlain Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Turcotte-Piper Mortuary, 205 General Cavazos Blvd. Kingsville, Texas 78363.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019