Enrique Juan Dura
- - Enrique Juan Dura passed away on June 6, 2019. He was 58 years old. Enrique's entire life was colored by his creativity, ridiculous sense of humor and knack for entrepreneurship. At the age of 21, he left his hometown of La Falda, Argentina to pursue life as an actor and artist in New York City. There he worked as an editorial cartoonist for Spanish newspapers, performed stand-up comedy at every notable comedy venue in the city and worked as a freelance graphic design artist. His journey and passion for the arts eventually led him back to Argentina in his 50's where he performed a revised version of the one-man play he wrote in his 20's titled "Enrique Dura Hasta Que Se Acaba." Many creative projects later, he settled in Corpus Christi so that he could focus on what he considered to be his most important accomplishment; being a father to his three daughters, Annabelle, Madeleine "Sally", and Adelaide "Ellie", whom he loved dearly.
Enrique is preceded in death by his father, Werner Bernard Dura, his mother, Maria Nadal, and his sister, Isabel Nadal Dura.
Services were held Friday, June 21, 2019, at Treviño Funeral Home.
Written condolences for the family of Mr. Enrique Juan Dura may be left at www.trevinofuneralhome.net.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 22, 2019