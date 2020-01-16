|
Enrique S. Kauffman
Corpus Christi - Enrique S. Kauffman, age 82, passed away on January 12, 2020. He was born on November 14, 1937 to Elena Salinas and Enrique Kauffman in Monterrey, N.L., Mex. He was raised in Monterrey, N.L., Mex. He graduated from Instituto Del Seguro Social Tecnico with a degree in Welding, a trade and job he loved.
Enrique married his wife, Guadalupe Garcia, of 55 years on June 4, 1964. He was a retired welder and worked for decades in South Texas refineries including off shore drilling refineries. His job also took him to Puerto Rico among other places. He had an incredible work ethic and loved welding.
Enrique was a loving father, husband, son, brother and grandfather/abuelo/nono. He loved sports like boxing and his favorite teams were the Monterrey Rayados, NY Yankees and the Mexico and Brazil soccer teams. As a young man in Mexico, he was an amateur boxer, and played on various local baseball and fútbol/soccer teams. He loved Jose, Jose. He was last listening to Jose Jose's song 'Sere' the day he died. Enrique will always be remembered for his loyalty to family, restless and fearless nature, and his love of reading. He was very reserved but had a megawatt charm with those he loved. His favorite genre was crime thrillers including Tom Clancy novels. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife of 55 years, Guadalupe G. Kauffman; his four sons, Jose E. Kauffman, Marco Kauffman, Eliud Kauffman and Alan Kauffman; his in-laws, Paula Hernandez and Johnathan Sandler and his grandkids, Sebastian, Aaron, Sofia and Mateo.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Seaside Funeral Home. A Service will be held that same day at 2:00 p.m. in the Seaside Chapel.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020