Enriqueta "Kate" Gallegos ArredondoCorpus Christi - Enriqueta (Kate) Gallegos Arredondo was called by our Heavenly Father on October 29, 2020. Kate was born on December 14, 1930 in San Diego, Texas to Pedro and Concepsion Gallegos. Kate was educated in the San Diego Schools and Texas A&I Kingsville.Kate was a retired schoolteacher. She was an avid bowler and golfer, who loved the Dallas Cowboys. She was a member of Bradmore Senior Center.Kate was preceded in death by her husband, J.V. Arredondo, P.E. and her son, Adrian Arredondo.Left to cherish her memories are her grandsons, Skyler (Kathy) and Adrian J. Arredondo; her great-grandchildren, Karla Rodriguez Arredondo, Gavin Arredondo and Jackson Arredondo; and sister-in-law, Gilma Gallegos.Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Seaside Reid Chapel, followed by a private Entombment.