1/1
Enriqueta Gallegos "Kate" Arredondo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Enriqueta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Enriqueta "Kate" Gallegos Arredondo

Corpus Christi - Enriqueta (Kate) Gallegos Arredondo was called by our Heavenly Father on October 29, 2020. Kate was born on December 14, 1930 in San Diego, Texas to Pedro and Concepsion Gallegos. Kate was educated in the San Diego Schools and Texas A&I Kingsville.

Kate was a retired schoolteacher. She was an avid bowler and golfer, who loved the Dallas Cowboys. She was a member of Bradmore Senior Center.

Kate was preceded in death by her husband, J.V. Arredondo, P.E. and her son, Adrian Arredondo.

Left to cherish her memories are her grandsons, Skyler (Kathy) and Adrian J. Arredondo; her great-grandchildren, Karla Rodriguez Arredondo, Gavin Arredondo and Jackson Arredondo; and sister-in-law, Gilma Gallegos.

Services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Seaside Reid Chapel, followed by a private Entombment.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved