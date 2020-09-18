1/1
Epifanio Cantu
Epifanio Cantu

Corpus Christi - Epifanio Cantu, passed away on September 13, 2020 at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita; parents Maria and Epifanio Cantu; 3 sisters and 1 brother.

Epifanio leaves behind his daughter Genevieve (Henry) Resendez; grandchildren: Jayleen, Lizette, Jewel, Henry, King; 7 sisters and one brother Americo Cantu; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved. Public Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1322 Comanche St, Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
SEP
22
Rosary
07:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
SEP
23
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
