Epifanio Cantu



Corpus Christi - Epifanio Cantu, passed away on September 13, 2020 at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his wife Juanita; parents Maria and Epifanio Cantu; 3 sisters and 1 brother.



Epifanio leaves behind his daughter Genevieve (Henry) Resendez; grandchildren: Jayleen, Lizette, Jewel, Henry, King; 7 sisters and one brother Americo Cantu; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whom he loved. Public Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1322 Comanche St, Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park









