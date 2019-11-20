Services
Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service - Yorktown
5921 Yorktown Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78414
(361) 994-6551
Erasmo Escamilla Jr. Obituary
Erasmo Escamilla, Jr., 69, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 with his loving family by his side. He is survived by his wife, Rosa Elia Escamilla and his three children, Juanita Escamilla, Jessica Marie Escamilla and Carlos Orlando Escamilla.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 5921 Yorktown Blvd., with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that evening. A Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 22, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home. To view complete obituary, please visit our website at www.maxwellpdunne.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
