Corpus Christi - Eric A. Leeton, 53, of Corpus Christi, passed away May 24th, 2019. He was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts on January 16th, 1966. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Leeton, and is survived by his wife of almost 26 years, Cheryl; his children - Ariel, Ian, and Nicole; his mother, Elisabeth Leeton; and his siblings, Scott Leeton (Sandra) and Brian Leeton (Margaret) along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral arrangements will be held at 10:00 am, June 4th, at Memory Gardens Funeral Home. You may leave condolences at: www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in memory of Eric A. Leeton to the Cancer Research Institute.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 2, 2019