Erik Doughty
Corpus Christi - After a courageous battle with ALS, Erik Doughty left this life on August 17, 2019, to be with his savior Jesus Christ and to join his beloved daughter Kyle Doughty Jordan. He passed away peacefully at home with loving family at his side.
He is survived by his wife Rose Anne Doughty, son James (Amanda) Doughty, daughter Brandy (Chris) Wagenschein, son-in-law Lee Jordan, sister Phyllis (George) Finley, grandchildren Evan Doughty, Mary and John Jordan, Hunter, Ashten, and Madison Wagenschein, and close niece Christina (Mark) Freeman. He also leaves behind other beloved family members, many friends, and a household full of cats and dogs.
Erik was born July 12, 1942, to the late James and Marjorie Doughty. A life-long Corpus Christi resident, he graduated from W.B. Ray High School and later received an MS in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Texas.
Erik worked successfully in the oil and gas industry for over fifty years. At the beginning of his career, he established Condor Pipe alongside his father. He continued on as an independent oil and gas operator in multiple aspects of the industry throughout his life.
He was a rugged gentleman, avid sportsman, and conservationist. Erik hunted, fished, golfed, played tennis, and flew airplanes and helicopters as one of his passions. With a booming voice, he was larger than life and usually the center of any gathering. He loved playing cards with friends and could tell a joke better than anyone.
Erik was involved in his community and had friends from all walks of life. He was a past president of Save Our Seas, a founding member of the Corpus Christi chapter of GCCA, and a founding member of SEA.
Erik believed he had a beautiful life. He did. He loved and he was loved.
A Memorial Service will be held at First Christian Church at 3401 Santa Fe on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2PM.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the ALS Association (8600 Wurzbach Ste. 700, San Antonio, TX 78240) or Saltwater Enhancement Association (SEA at 711 N. Carancahua Ste. 915, Corpus Christi TX)
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2019