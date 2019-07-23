|
|
Erlinda G. Cabrera
Odem - Erlinda G.Cabrera, 86, passed away on Friday,July 19, 2019.She was first and foremost a homemaker,but also worked as a migrant worker across the United States, was employed at Pancho's Mexican Restaurant,a private caretaker, made lots of tortillas at Jessie's Pronto Quik Tacos and Antonio's Restaurant,she also babysat her grandsons.She was devoted to her family and her friends.She had a spunk for life and loved to dance and listen to music.
She is preceded in death by her husband,Moses Cabrera and her son,Alfredo Cabrera and son-in-law Jessie Rodriguez,Sr.
She is survived by her son,David ( Rosemary ) Cabrera of Edroy,her daughters,Delia Rodriguez of Odem,Nelda ( Daniel ) Juarez of Edroy, and Linda ( Michael ) Newcomer of Corpus Christi,her daughter-in-law,Oralia Cabrera of Mathis,16 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.
A rosary will be recited at 7 PM Monday,July 22,2019 at the Ritchea-Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel.Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 AM Tuesday,July 23,2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Odem with Father Isaias Estepa as celebrant.Interment will follow at Edroy Cemetery in Edroy.
The family wishes special thanks to the aides and nurses from Harbor Hospice and Windsor at Calallen.
Ritchea-Gonzales F.H.,Inc.
120 S.McCall
Sinton,Texas 78387
361-364-1311
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 23, 2019