Erline Crain
Corpus Christi - Erline Crain passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 (24 days prior to her 99th year birthday) at her home at Villa Northwest in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was born September 7, 1920 in Manning, Arkansas to Bob and Ida Belle Womack. Erline Womach married Elmar Crain in Rison, Arkansas on June 12, 1937. In 1938 they moved to Corpus Christi. She worked as a cafeteria manager for Clarkwood I. S. D. and then for the City of Corpus Christi in the water department. Erline, better known as "Mundoo", will be greatly missed by all. She was a member of Jackson Woods Presbyterian Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters, a brother and her husband of 61 years, as well as a grandson, Marcus Sheets.
She is survived by her daughter, Maxie Bryant; one son, Jack (Linda) Crain; four grandchildren, Michael (Joni) Sheets and Sonny Sheets, Jackie Dayberry and Kelli (A.C.) Cavazos; four great grandchildren, Robert (Elizabeth) Sheets, David Sheets, Kalyn and Brien Cavazos; one great great granddaughter, Sybil Sheets.
Visitation will be held from 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Monday, August 19, 2019 at Sawyer-George Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Carla Mathews officiating. Entombment will follow in Memory Gardens Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make contributions to Jackson Woods Presbyterian Church, 10500 Stonewall Boulevard, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410, or to a .
Special thanks to Esther and Diana, providers of tender care, during this time.
Services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 18, 2019