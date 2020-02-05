Services
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
(361) 387-4051
Prayer Service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Ramon Funeral Home Inc
800 Lincoln Ave
Robstown, TX 78380
Robstown -

Erminia Garcia Dampier, 83, went to be with our Heavenly Father on February 04, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1936 in Robstown, Texas to Ausencio Garcia and Santos Nino Garcia. She was a Christian and lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas and also worked in electronics manufacturing. She was a loving sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed.

She is survived by her brothers, Samuel (Elodia) Garcia, Roberto Garcia, Hector (Mary) Garcia, and Alberto (Linda) Garcia; and her sister, Luz (late Augustin) Soto. She was loved and adored by her nieces and nephews as well as other numerous relatives and friends.

A prayer service will be held at 7 pm on Thursday, February 06, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Service will be conducted by Pastor Raul Elizondo at 11 am on Friday, February 07, 2020 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery in Robstown, Texas.

Arrangements Entrusted To:

Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.

800 Lincoln Ave.

Robstown, Texas 78380

(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
