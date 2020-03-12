Resources
Lyford - Ernest J. Zdansky, 64, passed away March 8, 2020 at his home in Lyford, TX. He was born to Anton F. and Rita J. Zdansky on November 8, 1955 in Corpus Christi, TX.

He moved with his family to the Rio Grande Valley in 1963. After graduating from Lyford High School, he spent two years at Texas A&I Kingsville. His farming career began in 1974 in Robstown, TX and continued in the Rio Grande Valley until he retired.

Survivors include his three children, Chelsea Campbell (David), Nicholas Zdansky (Jacey), and Michael Zdansky (Stacey). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Ezekiel, Evangeline, Joline, Helena, Adian, Zoline, and Zues; One brother, Thomas, and six sisters, Janice, Rosemary, Anna, Carolyn, Loretta, and Karen. He is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Rita Zdansky.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 9:00AM till 9:00PM with a rosary at 7:00PM at Good Shepherd Funeral Home. A funeral mass to celebrate Ernest's life will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00AM at Prince of Peace Catholic Church. Services will conclude following the mass.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home, 1157 W. Hidalgo Ave., Raymondville, TX 78580.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
