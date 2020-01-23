Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Ernest Kenneth Daniel Obituary
Corpus Christi - Ernest Kenneth Daniel, 89, passed away January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Eunice Daniel, and his daughter, Susan Shores. He was survived by his wife, Lois Daniel and daughter, Becky Boswell, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with a burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.memorygardensfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020
