Ernest Kenneth Daniel
Corpus Christi - Ernest Kenneth Daniel, 89, passed away January 20, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Eunice Daniel, and his daughter, Susan Shores. He was survived by his wife, Lois Daniel and daughter, Becky Boswell, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be celebrated at 2:00 pm on Tuesday January 28, 2020 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home Chapel with a burial to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26, 2020