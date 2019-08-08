Services
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home
Rosary
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:30 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic church
Comanche St
View Map
Ernesto Benavides Sr.


1955 - 2019
Ernesto Benavides Sr. Obituary
Ernesto Benavides, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Ernesto Benavides, Sr.,AkA (O.G. Ben) 64 years of age passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas. He was born here in Corpus Christi, Texas on March 25, 1955 to Mateo Benavides and Delia F. Garza. Ernesto worked for E &M & R Electric motor and his last job was Acceptance Testing. Ernesto was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He loved riding his motorcyle, he loved birds. He also was a hard working man and a kind man always putting others first and was loved by everyone. He also was in the Gypsy Motorcyle Club and then with the Calaveras. Ernesto was preceded in death by his parents Mateo Benavides and Delia F. Garza, a sister Laura Castillo.

Survivors includes his ex-wife Sylvia of forty two years, his son, Ernesto Benavides, Jr., his daughter who's his Daddy's Girl, Lisa Marie (Anselmo Martinez, III.). His companion Chrissy Martinez and six grandchildren, one great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews. He is also survived by his siblings one sister and four brothers.

Public visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 at Guardian funeral home chapel "A" with a Holy Rosary and Celebration of Ernest's life to begin at 7:00 p.m A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic church on Comanche St. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Pallbearers will be Ernesto Benavides, Jr., Eric Benavides, Isaac Benavides, Anselmo Martinez, III, David Salinas, Christopher Felix and Dragon Calaveras.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 8, 2019
