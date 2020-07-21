1/1
Ernesto Lira Sr.
Ernesto Lira, Sr.

Corpus Christi - Ernesto Lira Sr., age 95, passed away July 19, 2020. He was born in Mexico to Benjamin Lira and Francisca Villarreal. He was raised in Villa Unión, Coahuila, Mexico.

Ernesto started working at nineteen years old and trained as a carpenter. He later became a very successful general contractor and owner of his own company, L&L Construction, where he worked until retirement.

Ernesto married his wife, Evangelina S. Lira, on January 6, 1952. They were happily married for 68 years. He was a loving husband, father, son, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and his profession as a carpenter. He will always be remembered for the devotion he had for his family and being a hard worker. Ernesto never met a stranger and enjoyed long conversations. For many years he would meet with his friends for breakfast daily. Ernesto was a member of Los Amigos Club and La Junta Patriotica with the Mexican Consulate.

Ernesto is preceded in death by his daughters: Rebeca Carvajal Lira, Eve Lira and Georgina Lira and grandson Aaron E. Lira. Left to cherish his memories are his loving wife Evangelina S. Lira, sons, Ernesto Lira Jr., MD (Maria Luisa), Noe Lira, MD (Thelma) and Alberto Lira, MD (Carmen); son-in-law Ismael Carvajal and grandchildren: Jennifer, Christopher, Jonathan, Erick, Serenity, Brenda, Kevin, Daniel, Georgina, Sarah, Kristen, Patrick and Nicholas.

A Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at Seaside Chapel. Interment will follow at Seaside Memorial Park.

Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are: Jonathan Carvajal, Christopher Carvajal, Patrick Lira, Nicholas Lira, Erick Lira, Daniel Elizondo and Kevin Lira.






Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Jul. 21 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Seaside Chapel
