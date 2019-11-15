|
Ernesto M. Chavarria
Corpus Christi - Ernesto M. Chavarria, 93, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away peacefully in his sleep on November 14, 2019 surrounded by his loving family at his home in Corpus Christi.
Ernesto M. Chavarria was born in Laredo, Texas to Jose Chavarria and Ascension Morales on Feb 21, 1926. He was married to the love of his life, Josefa of 51 years prior to her passing. He was a veteran of the Koran War and served in the Army. Ernesto was a faithful and humble man who very much loved his God, Country and Family. He is survived by his 8 children: Ernesto (Sandra) M. Chavarria, Jr. of Austin, Texas; Ramiro (Belen) of Round Rock, Texas; Sandra (David) Johnson of San Antonio, Texas; Leticia Chavarria of Corpus Christi, Texas; Linda (Juan) Madrigal of Corpus Christi, Texas; Javier (Mabel) of Corpus Christi, Texas; Mario Chavarria of Corpus Christi, Texas; Anita (Emilio) Garcia of Corpus Christi, Texas; 15 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
Visitation will be held 5:00pm until 9:00pm with a rosary to be recited at 7:00pm on Sunday, November 17 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, 2409 Baldwin Blvd Corpus Christi, Texas. Funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2509 Nogales St Corpus Christi, Texas. Burial will follow at Seaside Memorial, 4357 Ocean Dr., Corpus Christi, Texas.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to The Veterans Administration, Nurses on Wheels, Angel Bright Home Health Care and all of the Doctors and Nurses for their loving care.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 15 to Nov. 16, 2019