Ernesto P. Rodriguez
Corpus Christi - Ernesto P. Rodriguez entered into the kingdom of our Lord on July 9, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born a fraternal twin on August 27, 1946 in Brownsville, Texas to Enrique B. and Luisa P. Rodriguez.
He graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1964 and enlisted in the United States Army where he served from 1964 to 1967. Following his military service, Ernest was a long time employee of the Corpus Christi Army Depot.
He goes home to be reunited with his parents; brothers, Eduardo "Edward" Rodriguez, Enrique "Kike" Rodriguez, Jr. and sister, Enedelia "Annie" Requenez.
Ernest is survived by Elva Rodriguez, loving mother of his daughters, Lorina Rodriguez Rubio, Ronica Rodriguez, and Edina Rodriguez Rios; grandchildren, Catalina Perez, Aidan Michael Rios, and Elijah Jude Rodriguez; brothers, Eugene Rodriguez, Everardo Rodriguez and sisters, Estella Moran and Graciela "Gracie" Perez.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Funeraria Del Angel Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on July 14, 2019