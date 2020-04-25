Services
Vinyard Funeral Home
1011 4th Street
Floresville, TX 78114
(830) 393-2588
Ernesto Rea


1927 - 2020
Floresville - Ernesto Rea, 92, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. He was born in Realitos, Texas to Julian Sr. and Elena A. Rea on July 13, 1927, and raised in Benavides, Texas. Ernest proudly served in the United States Army and was a World War II Veteran. He retired from the Naval Air Station Corpus Christi, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Julian Sr. and Elena A. Rea, his wife of 40 years, Elodia Rea, his son Ernesto Rea Jr., and brothers, Manuel Rea and Benito Rea.

He is survived by his son Ruben Rea Sr. (Melinda), and his daughter, Yolanda Davila; daughter-in-law Olivia Rea; grandchildren, Gena (Wayne) Duval, Aaron (Mari) Rea, Ernie (Stephanie) Rea III, Ruben Rea Jr. (Andrea); great granddaughters, Mila Rea, Rilynn Rea, Charlotte Rea, Lyla Courts, Madison Duval, and Peyton Duval; brothers Julian Rea Jr. (Irma), Refugio Rea (Irma); sisters Elena Montalvo (the late Francisco) and Leonor R. Serna; numerous nieces and nephews are left to cherish his memory.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private virtual service will be held with Church Unlimited-Stone Oak, San Antonio with burial to follow at the Coastal Bend State Veteran's Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.

We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses, medical staff, and chaplains of the Audie Murphy Veteran's Hospital for their, immeasurable guidance, support, and kindness they showed towards Ernesto and our family.

On behalf of our family, we would also like to acknowledge Pastor Nate Dooley and staff of Church Unlimited-Stone Oak San Antonio, and Vinyard Funeral Home, Floresville for their guidance and support shown to us during this difficult time.

Ernesto was a loving father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, and uncle and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Church Unlimited-Stone Oak San Antonio, Corpus Christi or San Antonio food banks in memory of Ernesto Rea Sr.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
