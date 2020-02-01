|
Ervin Christopher Pustejovsky
Taft -
Ervin Christopher "Poochie" Pustejovsky passed away peacefully January 30, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Poochie was born in Granger, TX on May 14, 1931 to Raymond and Elizabeth Pustejovsky. He served in the Navy for four years and married Margie Bartosh Pustejovsky in 1953. They moved to Taft in 1956 where they built a successful farming business.
Poochie is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Elizabeth Pustejovsky. Deceased siblings include Raymond, Richard, and Joe Pustejovsky. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Margie Pustejovsky, four children: Betty (Stan) Vacek, Jim (Janiece) Pustejovsky, Paul (Maggie) Pustejovsky, Sr., and Kim (Benny) Polasek, seventeen grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren. Surviving siblings include Sybil Pustejovsky, Betty Hajda, and Tracy Malone.
Poochie was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Taft and served in various leadership roles. He was a founding Director of Rincon Water Supply Corporation which provides drinking water to the rural areas of San Patricio and Aransas Counties. He served on the Texas Rural Water Board of Directors for many years.
A Rosary will be recited at 7 pm on Wednesday, February 5th at Holy Family Catholic Church, Taft. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, February 6th at 10 am at Holy Family Catholic Church, Taft. Interment will follow in Palms Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Portland TX. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Holy Family Catholic Church Building Fund, 646 McIntyre, Taft, TX 78390.
Arrangements entrusted to Limbaugh Funeral Home 500 Wildcat Dr. Portland TX 78374. 361-643-6564. www.limbaughfuneralhome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020