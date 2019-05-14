Services
Memory Gardens Funeral Home
8200 Old Brownsville Road
Corpus Christi, TX 78415
(361) 265-9221
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:30 PM
Interment
Following Services
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Corpus Christi - Esequiel "Zeke" Martinez passed away May 11, 2019. He was 57. He was born November 30, 1961 in Gregory, Texas. Zeke was a proud Navy Veteran and served 10 years in the Persian Gulf War. He was a safety director for OSHA before his retirement. Zeke was a life member of the VFW Post 3904, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching the Dallas Cowboys and playing guitar and singing country music.

Zeke was preceded in death by his parents, Antonio and Aurora Martinez and sister, Gracie Aranda. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Belinda Martinez; three children, Kevin Kesinger, Reece Martinez and Lisa Martinez; brothers, Antonio Martinez Jr., Alfredo Martinez and Jose Martinez; sisters, Yolanda Lopez and Gloria Martinez, eight grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will begin at 10:30 am, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Memory Gardens Funeral Home with Funeral Services at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.

Condolences may be offered at www.MemoryGardensFuneralHome.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 14, 2019
