Esmeralda Carbajal
Corpus Christi - Esmeralda Carbajal passed away on June 15, 2019 in Corpus Christi, Texas at the age of 93. She was born to Vicente and Matilde Gonzalez in Falfurrias, TX on July 3, 1925.
She was a loving wife and mother who helped raise five children with her husband.
She took pride in making her home feel warm and welcoming and invited many to share her home cooked meals. She enjoyed going to church and often prayed with and comforted those in need. She loved to sing and converse with family and friends, and she will be missed by many.
She is preceded in death by her husband Gregorio, and two of her children: Roberto Ortiz Jr and Rachel A. Falcon. She leaves behind daughter Lucy (Gilbert) Garcia, sons Rodolfo Ortiz and Gregorio Carbajal Jr, and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of The Palms Nursing & Rehab in Corpus Christi, TX for the care and compassion they provided our mother.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at Funeraria Del Angel - Memorial Holly with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. the same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 18, 2019