Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
(361) 853-0155
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:30 AM
Guardian Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Corpus Christi
5922 CROSSTOWN SH.286
Corpus Christi, TX 78417
Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery
9974 IH-37 Access Rd
View Map
Esmeralda "Amy" Villarreal


1938 - 2019
Esmeralda "Amy" Villarreal Obituary
Esmeralda "Amy" Villarreal

Corpus Christi - On October 15, 2019 God called our beloved matriarch, Esmeralda Villarreal, "Amy", home. She was 81 years old when she left this earth surrounded by her loved ones. Amy was born on March 3rd, 1938 to Celsa and Mateo Sanchez in Corpus Christi, Texas. She was raised in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Amy was better known for being a strong Christian woman for most of her adult life. She was the pillar of her family in spiritual matters and guidance. Whenever there was a need, family and friends often sought her out for prayer and a shoulder to lean on. She was gifted with a very social and charismatic personality that made her very effective in her career as a CNA and as an Evangelical. She embraced Christianity in 1981 and made ministry her passion. She was diligent in spreading the gospel, praying for the sick, leading praise and worship. During her 38 years of Christianity, she had fellowship with over 50 different Congregations in Corpus Christi. Through her faith, her entire family came to hear and/or believe the gospel. Her memory will forever be engraved in our hearts and in so many people that she knew and ministered to.

Amy is survived by her husband Arturo Villarreal of 46 years; their sons, Arturo Villarreal Jr; Samuel A. Villarreal; daughter Ruby Villarreal. Her daughters; Irma R. Fuentes; Ana M. Martinez; Rose M. Gomez. Fourteen grandchildren; 39 great grandchildren and 7 great, great grandchildren. Seven siblings through marriage. She is preceded by Son, Esteban Fuentes; Siblings, Oscar Sanchez and Maria Rodriguez.

Public Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 5 pm to 9 pm with a Celebration Service to begin at 7 pm that evening at Guardian Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 11:30 am at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel. Followed by burial at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery 9974 IH-37 Access Rd
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
