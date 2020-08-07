Esmeralda "Esme" Palacios Zapata



Esmeralda "Esme" Palacios Zapata, 68, left peacefully during her sleep. She joined her loving husband, Carlos V. Zapata, on Monday, August 3, 2020. Esmeralda was born in Corpus Christi, Texas, to Roel and Maria Dolores Palacios on September 19, 1951. She was a devoted nurse at Corpus Christi Nursing and Rehabilitation Center where she cared for the elderly and disabled until she retired in 2014. Through her care for patients, everyone knew she had an abundance of love and empathy for others. Esmeralda was always available to family and friends with a shoulder to lean on. She remembered everyone's birthday and stayed in communication with family to make sure they were okay.



Esmeralda was young at heart, had a unique sense of humor, and took comfort from her unwavering Faith in her Lord. She kept her mind sharp doing puzzles and reading romance novels. During her final days, she built a friendship with her loving provider, Roxana Yglesias.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Roel and Maria Dolores Palacios; her husband, Carlos V. Zapata; her maternal grandparents, Fidel and Cecilia Perez; her paternal grandparents, Juan Delio and Ofilia Palacios; her aunt, Aurelia P. Canales; her uncle, Pedro Buentello II; and her brother-in-law, Joseph Belford.



Survivors include her son, Jose Ruiz Jr. of Corpus Christi; daughter, Claudia (Viviano) Rodriguez of Corpus Christi; brothers, Roel (Thelma) Palacios, Jr. and Fidelio (Emelinda) Palacios both of Corpus Christi; sisters, Gloria (Val) Terrazas of Fort Worth, Texas, Sylvia (Ricky) Manzano of Corpus Christi, Cecilia Tobias of Round Rock, Texas, and Adalia (Robert) Martinez also of Round Rock, Texas; three grandchildren, Vrianna Rodriguez, Vitoria Rodriguez, and Annallisa Flores. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.



Visitation will begin at 1:30 pm Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with a Rosary being recited at 2:30 pm that afternoon. Funeral service will continue at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow at Catarino Martinez Cemetery in Concepcion at Cruz Calle.



Funeral Arrangements Entrusted to ROSAS FUNERAL HOME









