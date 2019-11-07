Services
Essie Mae Walker Watson

Essie Mae Walker Watson Obituary
Essie Mae Walker Watson

Essie Mae Walker Watson, age 76 passed away on November 3, 2019. She grew up in Corpus Christi, TX and graduated from West Oso High. Essie retired as a nurse from Travis County in Austin Texas.

She was preceded in by her father Tilmon Walker, mother Mamie Walker and brother Tilmon Walker, Jr. She is survived by her sister Jessie Walker Watson.

The family will receive condolences from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Wednesday, November 13. 2019, at Unity Chapel Funeral Home, 1207 Sam Rankin St.78401

Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on November 16, 2019, in Bastrop, TX Union Hill Baptist Church, 1430 FM 969 in TX 78602

Fuller Sheffield 2808 E MLK BLVD. Austin, TX 78602. Unity Chapel Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019
