Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Prayer Service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Resources
1951 - 2019
Estanislao Ybarra Obituary
Estanislao Ybarra

Corpus Christi - Mr. Estanislao "Tano" "Stan" Ybarra died peacefully Wednesday, September 11, 2019 in Corpus Christi, TX at the age of 68.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Eva Ybarra, his two sons, Matthew Ybarra and Luke & Tiffany Ybarra of Corpus Christi, TX and his grandchildren, Jordan, Arianna, Sebastian, Aerabella, Lukey, Isla, Jesiah and Devin.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jesus and Petra Ybarra his brother, Domingo Ybarra and his sister, Sylvia Watrin.

Estanislao was born on May 7, 1951 in Corpus Christi, TX. He was one of 9 children. His surviving siblings are his brothers, Jesse, Cristibal "Moe", Julian, and Cruz, and his sisters, Maria, and Sanjuana. He was married to Mary Eva Ybarra, his wife of 48 Years. He worked as an Oilfield Pipe Inspector for 43 years and was most recently employed by Pipe Reclamation of Robstown, Texas.

He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his love for his family and grandchildren, and strong faith in Jesus Christ.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 15, 2019
