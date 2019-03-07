|
Estella Garza Guajardo
Corpus Christi, TX
Estella Garza Guajardo, age 74, passed away on March 1, 2019.
Estella was born on November 9, 1944 to Rodolfo and Maria Rita Garza in Donna, Texas. She will always be remembered for her love and devotion to family. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who will dearly be missed by those who knew and loved her.
Estella is preceded in death by her husband, Gilberto M. Guajardo Sr., her parents, Rita and Rodolfo Garza; sisters, Linda Nunez and Minerva Rojas.
Estella is survived by 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 3 sisters, and 4 brothers. Children: Gilberto Guajardo, Jr. (Denise), David R. Guajardo (Greg Langfeldt), Diana Anaya (Luis), Michael Guajardo (Yvonne), Rachel Galicia (Felix). Grandchildren: Luis G. and Joseph Anaya, Valerie, Stephanie, and Eric Galicia, Gianna Guajardo, Michael R., Matthew T., and Ysa G. Guajardo, Sisters: Gloria Carbajal, Rosie Davila, and Virginia Hodges. Brothers: Rudy, Joe, Polo, and Alonzo Garza.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 7, 2019