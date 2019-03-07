Services
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
(361) 885-0076
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Corpus Christi Funeral Home
2409 Baldwin Blvd
Corpus Christi, TX 78405
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Estella Guajardo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estella Garza Guajardo


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Estella Garza Guajardo

Corpus Christi, TX

Estella Garza Guajardo, age 74, passed away on March 1, 2019.

Estella was born on November 9, 1944 to Rodolfo and Maria Rita Garza in Donna, Texas. She will always be remembered for her love and devotion to family. A loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister who will dearly be missed by those who knew and loved her.

Estella is preceded in death by her husband, Gilberto M. Guajardo Sr., her parents, Rita and Rodolfo Garza; sisters, Linda Nunez and Minerva Rojas.

Estella is survived by 5 children, 9 grandchildren, 3 sisters, and 4 brothers. Children: Gilberto Guajardo, Jr. (Denise), David R. Guajardo (Greg Langfeldt), Diana Anaya (Luis), Michael Guajardo (Yvonne), Rachel Galicia (Felix). Grandchildren: Luis G. and Joseph Anaya, Valerie, Stephanie, and Eric Galicia, Gianna Guajardo, Michael R., Matthew T., and Ysa G. Guajardo, Sisters: Gloria Carbajal, Rosie Davila, and Virginia Hodges. Brothers: Rudy, Joe, Polo, and Alonzo Garza.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Corpus Christi Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. that same evening.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church.

Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now