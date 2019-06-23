|
Estella Johnson Stewart
Sinton - Estella Johnson Stewart passed from this life on June 21, 2019.
She was born in Sinton, TX on November 8, 1935 to Jessie Bell and Leslie Douglas Johnson, where she was raised in a loving, hard-working Christian farming family. She graduated from Sinton High School and attended Baylor University before beginning her career as an executive assistant. She married the love of her life, Bennie Lowell Stewart on June 8, 1957, and they recently celebrated 62 years of marriage. She served as executive assistant to the San Patricio County Judge for over 20 years, where she coordinated Commissioners Court meetings and numerous elections. She later served as executive assistant at Southwestern Refining and Corpus Christi Petrochemical. Estella was devoted to her husband's career as an educator and hosted many Christmas parties for the teachers he worked with, and supported his involvement with numerous teaching and civic organizations. Estella was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church in Sinton and Taft, and later First United Methodist Church in Portland. She was preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her husband, Bennie Lowell Stewart, of Corpus Christi; her daughter Lavonne Stewart Garrison and husband David Garrison, of San Antonio; brother-in-law, Robert Gilbreath and numerous cousins. The family wishes to thank her devoted and compassionate caregivers: Marcisa West, Christina Morales, Angie Rangel and Barbara Garza. They are truly angels among us.
Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home in Sinton, TX on Monday, June 24 from 10-11 with burial at Sinton Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at 3:00pm on Monday at Corpus Christi First United Methodist Church Chapel, 900 N. Shoreline, Corpus Christi followed by a reception.
Donations can be made to South Texas Children's Home, Corpus Christ First United Methodist Church, or Corpus Christ Metro Ministries.
Guestbook and video available online at www.resthavenfuneral.com
Arrangements and care entrusted to Resthaven Funeral Home, Sinton
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 23, 2019