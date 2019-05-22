|
|
Estella Pizaña
Robstown - Estella Pizaña, 73, went to be with our Heavenly Father on May 17, 2019. She was born on August 19, 1945 in Robstown, Texas to Carmen and Augustina Garcia Martinez. She was a Catholic and lived most of her life in Robstown, Texas. Estella was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend whom will be deeply missed by all of her family and friends.
She goes home to the Lord to reunite with her parents; her husband, Ruben Pizana, her siblings, Priscilla Aguilar Orosco, Alfredo (the late Rebecca) Aguilar and Ninfo Aguilar.
She is survived by her children, Nicolas (Jennifer) Pizana, Rolando (Sherri) Pizana, Jerry (Andrea) Pizana, and Ruben Matthew Pizana; her siblings, Jose (Dalia) Martinez, Enrique (Rosa) Martinez, Lucio (the late Pauline) Aguilar, Margarita (Michael) Weisman and Benita (the late Jesse) Trevino; her sister-in-law, Elida Aguilar. She was also blessed with ten grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
A rosary will be recited at 7pm on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Ramon Funeral Home Chapel in Robstown, Texas. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Robstown, Texas. Burial will follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Arrangements Entrusted To:
Ramon Funeral Home, Inc.
800 Lincoln Ave.
Robstown, Texas 78380
(361) 387-4051
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 22, 2019