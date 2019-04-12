|
Ester Gonzalez
Alice - On April 10, 2019, at 92 years of age, Ester Chapa Gonzalez left our earthly presence to come face to face with our God, that she served. She was greeted with open arms from her mother, father, husband, brother and grandmother who raised her-Mama Ita.
She is survived by her sons Julian Gonzalez Jr. (Linda), Rene Gonzalez (Gracie), Ruben Gonzalez (Crissy), Javier Gonzalez (Cindy) and Noe Gonzalez (Maggie). Grandchildren Tammy and Terry Ortman, Jovan, Alan, Mia and Lianna Gonzalez and her beloved dog, Spotty. She is also survived by her sister Estela Cardenas of Michigan and sister in law Virginia Chapa (Arturo +) of Alice along with many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin at 5 PM on Friday, April 12, 2019 at Rosas Funeral Home Chapel with Rosary at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 am on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church. Burial will follow at the Roselawn Cemetery.
Services are entrusted to Rosas Funeral Home
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Apr. 12, 2019