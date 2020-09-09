Ester MartinCorpus Christi - Ester Martin, age 85, passed away on September 5, 2020. She was born on February 2, 1935 to Francisco and Tiburcia Carcamo in Honduras.Ester Martin retired from Lynnhaven Nursing Center.She will always be remembered for her inspiring attitude, beliefs and values, selflessness caring heart, sense of adventure, spontaneous sparkling humor, optimistic approach to life, devotion to family and her relentless pursuit of happiness.She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend, and the best grandmother and great-grandmother.Ester Martin is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce B. Martin, and her brother Luis Alonzo Carcamo.Ester Martin is survived by her children; Roberto Irias (Claudia), Sandra Irias, Rodolfo Irias (Maria Eugenia), Jorge Irias (Martha), Arturo Leitzelar (Maria), and Jovanne Leitzelar. Grandchildren; Alexander Cubas (Janet), Wendy Cubas-Lopez (Mike), Kenia Y. Cubas, Marlon Rodolfo Irias (Julieta), Robert Irias (Becky), Tony Irias, Kleymer Savina (Luis), Yvetth Gonzalez (Gabriel), Samantha Leitzelar, Vanessa Irias, Zerina Leitzelar, and 15 great-grandchildren. Brothers and sisters; Joe Carcamo (Esther), Israel Carcamo (Valta), and Blanca Carcamo. Several loving nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel. Continued visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. that same evening. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1625 Arlington Drive, Corpus Christi, Texas 78415 with viewing at Seaside Reid Mausoleum Chapel at 7:00 a.m. and departure at 8:00 a.m. for Mass. Interment to follow at Seaside Memorial Park.Having the distinguished honor to serve as pallbearers are Roberto Irias, Rodolfo Irias, Jorge Irias, Arturo Irias, Jovanne Leitzelar, and Marlon Rodolfo Irias.Honorary pallbearers are Alexander Cubas, Robert Irias, Tony Irias, Mike Lopez, and Luis Savina.