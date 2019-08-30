|
|
Ester Pulido
Corpus Christi, TX - Ester Cano Pulido age 80, from Corpus Christi, Texas passed away Thursday on August 22, 2019. She was born in Goliad, Texas on July 19, 1939.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Anselma Cano; sisters, Mary Lou Robles, Janie Guerra, Gloria Cano, and Sylvia Perez. She is survived by her children, Albert (Lori) Pulido from Washington State, Norma Lugo and Jose Pulido III from Beeville, TX, Irma and Diana Pulido from Corpus Christi, TX. Four sisters, Frances Perales, Margaret Tezcucano, Josie (Tony) Ventura, Estella (Ruben) Elizalde and five brothers, Martin, Walter, Ruben (Julie), Raymond (Sylvia), and David Cano. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. She has 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandson. Our Mother raised us on her own. She loved us deeply and lived for us and her grandchildren.
She worked for Luby's Cafeteria for 22 years. She enjoyed cooking for everyone and was "La Reina De Los Tamales". She was a "Breast Cancer" survivor. She loved her family so much and enjoyed spending quality time with them. She was one of Jehovah Witness and loved learning the Bible and enjoyed her associations with her spiritual family. Her goodness, her caring, and her wisdom live on - like a legacy of love that will always be with us forever.
Memorial Service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 1949 Waldron Rd., Corpus Christi, TX on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Reception will follow at Ethel Eyerly Community Center 654 Graham corner of Waldron Road Corpus Christi, Texas until 3p.m.
In Lieu of flowers please make donation to the .
Condolences may be offered at www.funerariadelangelmholly.com
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Aug. 30, 2019