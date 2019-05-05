Services
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
(361) 758-3221
Visitation
Sunday, May 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 9:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, May 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes & Crematory
2003 W Wheeler St
Aransas Pass, TX 78336
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church
Burial
Following Services
Prairie View Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Estevan Tijerina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Estevan Tijerina


1973 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Estevan Tijerina Obituary
Estevan Tijerina

Aransas Pass - Estevan Reynaldo "Ray T" Tijerina, 46 passed away with his family by his side on May 1, 2019. He was born March 1, 1973 in Gregory, Texas.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Tijerina and nephew, Stephen Tijerina.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Anthony Tijerina of Aransas Pass, Noah Ybarra of Houston; mother, Lydia Lopez (Robert) of Aransas Pass; brothers, Guady Lopez (Andrea) of Aransas Pass, Jason Lopez (Sylvia) of Louisiana, Robert Lopez of Rockport, Victor Lopez (Jantun), Johnny Lopez all of Aransas Pass; sisters, Rachel Tijerina (Walter McMillan) of Aransas Pass, Sally Tijerina (Troy Freeman) of La Porte, Connie Tijerina (Leo Thomason), Linda Lopez, Anna Marburger (Jay) all of Aransas Pass; grandchildren, Valerie Elaine Tijerina, Annalise Marie Tijerina; several nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts.

Visitation will be held from 10:00a.m. until 9:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church with Father James Vasquez as officiant. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements entrusted to:

Charlie Marshall Funeral Homes and Crematory

2003 W. Wheeler Ave.

Aransas Pass, Texas 78336

361-758-3221
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now