Estevan Tijerina
Aransas Pass - Estevan Reynaldo "Ray T" Tijerina, 46 passed away with his family by his side on May 1, 2019. He was born March 1, 1973 in Gregory, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his father, Ray Tijerina and nephew, Stephen Tijerina.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his sons, Anthony Tijerina of Aransas Pass, Noah Ybarra of Houston; mother, Lydia Lopez (Robert) of Aransas Pass; brothers, Guady Lopez (Andrea) of Aransas Pass, Jason Lopez (Sylvia) of Louisiana, Robert Lopez of Rockport, Victor Lopez (Jantun), Johnny Lopez all of Aransas Pass; sisters, Rachel Tijerina (Walter McMillan) of Aransas Pass, Sally Tijerina (Troy Freeman) of La Porte, Connie Tijerina (Leo Thomason), Linda Lopez, Anna Marburger (Jay) all of Aransas Pass; grandchildren, Valerie Elaine Tijerina, Annalise Marie Tijerina; several nieces and nephews, uncles and aunts.
Visitation will be held from 10:00a.m. until 9:00p.m. with Holy Rosary recited at 7:00p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Charlie Marshall Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00a.m. Monday, May 6, 2019 at St. Mary Star of the Sea Catholic Church with Father James Vasquez as officiant. Burial will follow at Prairie View Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on May 5, 2019