Esther E. Gonzalez
Esther E. Gonzalez

Esther E. Gonzalez age 92, passed away peacefully August 3, 2020 at her home. Esther was born November 30, 1927 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Salvador and Maria Enriquez. She was a nurse for many years till she retired. Esther was always the life of the party and enjoyed dancing with family and friends. Her favorite restaurant to go to was El Rinconcito. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She was preceded in death by her husband Jesus D. Gonzales, daughters Linda Garcia and Sylvia Gonzalez. Esther is survived by Beatrice Garcia (Johnny), Jesus Gonzalez, Jr.(Delia), Lillian Gonzalez, Monica Orta (Ruben) nine grandchildren, twenty two great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild.

Visitation will begin at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Guardian Funeral Home Chapel with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at Holy Family Catholic church. Burial will follow in Seaside Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Jessie Garcia, Lorenzo Franco, Gabriel Linan, Jessie Pulido, Carlos Lagarde. Please wear a Mask.




Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
