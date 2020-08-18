Esther Garza



Alice - With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Esther Guerra Garza, our loving mother, devoted wife, and friend to all whose lives she touched. She passed peacefully on August 16, 2020, at her home in Corpus Christi, surrounded by her husband and children. She was 65. Esther was born in October, 1954 and raised in Alice, Texas. She graduated from Alice High School where she met her soulmate, Guadalupe R. Garza III. They married in January of 1977, had three children, and made their home in Corpus Christi, Texas. She received a Bachelor's Degree in Teaching at Texas A&I University Kingsville and a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Texas A&M University Corpus Christi. She taught elementary school for 40 years in the Diocese of Corpus Christi, Alice and CC Independent School Districts and was Principal of Incarnate Word Elementary School before retiring. Esther was a dedicated wife and mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and husband and embraced every moment she spent with them. She especially loved her role as "Gammy" to her granddaughter, Ava. She had a nurturing personality and always made people around her smile. Her laugh was infectious, especially when she was with her sisters and nieces. She loved to travel and host holidays at her home. She was full of life and most people can say she was their best friend.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Fidel V. Guerra and Antonia T. Guerra; sister, Ernestina Saenz; brother, Orlando Guerra; sister in law, Petra Balboa; brother in law, Hector M. Saenz



She is survived by her husband, Guadalupe R. Garza III; children, Andrea (Juan) Cruz, Kristen (Bryan) Ellis, and Robert Garza; granddaughter, Ava Brynn Ellis; sisters, Elida (Octavio) Salinas and Elma Cantu; brother in law, Jesse Garza (Julie); sisters in law, Elma Guerra and Rosa Garza; as well as many nieces and nephews all of which she loved deeply. Esther will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.



Private services will be held at a later date.



Funeral arrangements entrusted with ROSAS FUNERAL HOME, INC.









