Corpus Christi - Esther Gutierrez Oliver, 76, passed away July 31, 2020 with her family caring for her until she was called to her heavenly home. She was born October 15, 1943 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Aniceto and Rebecca Gutierrez. She was a 1961 graduate of W.B. Ray High School.



She married the love of her life, Rafael F. Oliver Jr, in December 1963. They were married for 17 years before his sudden passing and became a widow at the age of 36 with three children. She raised her children to place God first, the importance of family and church, having a strong work ethic and service to others.



She retired from a 40-year career in public service, by first working for the Nueces County Tax Assessor/ Collector Department in Bookkeeping, Automobile and Voter Registration Divisions; then later served as Constituent Liaison for Congressman Solomon P. Ortiz. She was a lifelong member and servant of Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church. Her community and civic involvement included Leadership Corpus Christi XX, Corpus Christi Citizens Police Academy, various organizations and boards. She was active as a volunteer, serving as a mentor for CCISD at Oak Park and George Evans Elementary Schools; upon retirement volunteered for the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) Program and the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program at the Corpus Christi Police Department.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Rafael F. Oliver Jr., parents, Aniceto and Rebecca Gutierrez, sisters, Sylvia (Nick) Perez and Cristela (Noe) Garcia. Parents in law: Rafael F. Sr. and Belem Oliver; sisters in law, Maria de la Luz Oliver and Aurora Oliver.



She is survived by daughter, Lisa Oliver; daughter, Linda (Kirby) Harrison; son, Rafael, F. Oliver III; daughter in law, Cynthia Oliver; sister, Rose (Jesus) Gomez; brother in law, Pete (Anita) Oliver; Grandchildren, Ashley (Jerrell) Wharton, Megan Harrison; Rafael F. Oliver IV (Christina), Lyndsey (Rick) Gutierrez, Serena (Joshua) Estrada, and Aaron Mueller. Great grandchildren, Jazzilyn Wharton, Amelia Gutierrez, Christian Gutierrez, Amity Oliver, Albert Rivas, Gabriel Rivas, and Tabitha Rivas; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.



The family expresses special thanks to the providers that helped them care for their mom at home, Martina Romero, Ileana Martinez, Megan Harrison; and Senior Companion, Marilyn Brown. Her journey with dementia was 5 years and we recognize it as the long goodbye.



A Funeral Service (for family) will be held at 11:30 am at Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church on Friday, August 7, 2020 with private burial to follow. The Funeral Service will be live streamed on the Kelsey Memorial UMC Facebook page, a link will be provided.



Pallbearers are Rafael F. Oliver III; Rafael F. Oliver IV; Aaron Mueller; Kirby Harrison; Rick Gutierrez; Ronald Gomez; Steven Perez; and Rene Garcia. Honorary Pallbearers are Jesus Gomez; Pete Oliver; Judge Henry Santana; Emilio Saenz; and Rogelio Lopez.



In lieu of flowers, a love offering may be made to Kelsey Memorial United Methodist Church for "Kelsey's First Day", a back to school clothing and school supply ministry that benefits underserved children from a local elementary school as she always looked forward to supporting children in their education.



