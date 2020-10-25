Esther NarvaézCorpus Christi - Esther Narvaez, age 77, passed away on October 23, 2020. She was born on September 13, 1943 in San Antonio, Texas, to Erlinda and Natividad Carranco. She attended Sacred Heart and she later graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1962. Esther married her husband Raul Narvaez, of 54 years, on May 13, 1966.Esther was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt. She is preceded in death by her parents, Erlinda and Natividad; and a granddaughter, Leana Stevenson. Survivors include her husband, Raul; her brother, Ernest (Yolanda) Carranco; her daughter, Laura (Adrian) Hinojosa; her son, Raul Eric (Pammy) Narvaez; and her daughter Natalie Lara (David Stevenson). She also had ten lovely grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.A recitation of the Holy Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, with a Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m.