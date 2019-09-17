|
Esther Paiz Garcia
Esther Paiz Garcia loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and family matriarch, 80, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Sunday September 15, 2019 at Spohn Hospital South.
She was born April 10, 1939 in Pearsall, Texas to the late Dionicio and Antonia Trevino Paiz. Her father was a local grocer and businessman in Robstown, Texas. Esther lost her mother at the early age of 12 years old and was the youngest child born of 10 children.
Raised by her oldest sister Maria Paiz De Los Santos in Corpus Christi, she attended W.B. Ray High School graduate of 1959 and attended business school in San Antonio, Texas. She married the love of her life of 56 years on April 20, 1963. She worked and retired in the field of medical records for several local hospitals but dedicated her life's passion to raising her three sons and deepening her spiritual journey in the Catholic faith and serving our Lord in Heaven.
Esther Garcia is survived by her husband, Guadalupe (G.A.) Alfonso Garcia, sons Gerald and wife Traci, Gary and wife Alexandria, Glen and wife Laura, sibling Francisco Paiz of California, seven grandchildren, Geremy, Garrett, Madeleine, Lauren, Julian, Aiden, Ava and one great grandchild Chloe.
She will always be remembered as a devoted Catholic and active member at St. Joseph's Catholic Church
where she dedicated her time to be a Eucharistic Minister and a lector. Throughout her life, she loved being surrounded by family, friends and loved ones. Loved and adored by many, she touched and enriched the lives of everyone. She and her husband will forever be grateful for the fellowship where they both made many terrific friends while enjoying their favorite pastime, Karaoke
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 1222 Morgan Ave with a Rosary to be recited later that evening at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 17, 2019