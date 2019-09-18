|
Esther Paiz Garcia
Corpus Christi - Esther Paiz Garcia loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and family matriarch, 80, of Corpus Christi, Texas passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family, Sunday September 15, 2019 at Spohn Hospital South. Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Chapel, 1222 Morgan Ave with a Rosary to be recited later that evening at 7:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 9:00 a.m., Thursday, September 19, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on Sept. 18, 2019