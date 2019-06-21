|
|
Esther Pauline Watkins Streadl
Alice - Esther Pauline Watkins Streadl, 98, of Alice, Texas, went to be with her Lord and Savior in Heaven on Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born on December 10, 1920 in Ozark, Arkansas to Minnie B. McNutt Watkins and Calvin Walter Watkins. She was known as "Memaw" to everyone. For many years she was a nurse at the Physicians and Surgeons Hospital in Alice, Texas and when she retired from there, she worked in the cafeteria at Saenz Elementary School in Alice. She and Alvin John Streadl, Sr. were married on December 24, 1940, and were married for over 64 years when he passed away on January 24, 2005. She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Marilyn O'Brian, a granddaughter, Stacey Sawyer, and all of her eight siblings.
She is survived by her son, Alvin (Jeanette) Streadl, Jr. of Alice; her daughter, Brenda (Jack) Sawyer of Bluntzer; eight grandchildren, Vicky Kimball of Mesquite, Cheryl (Mike) Knapp of Willow, Oklahoma, Donna Snellenburger of Dallas, John David (Martha) O'Brian of Lumberton, Mississippi, Lori (Val Stewart) Bradshaw of Lake Corpus Christi, Kim Streadl of Orange Grove, Kelley Sawyer of Bluntzer and Jana (Dustin) Ford of Brackettville; nine great grandchildren, Ricky Perry, Brooke (Dakota) Rodriquez, John David O'Brian, III, Logan Streadl, Wyatt Bradshaw, Brayden, Brynlee, Corben and Holden Ford; three great great grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 5 P.M. until 8 P.M. Friday, June 21, 2019 at Morningside Drive Church of Christ.
Funeral services will be conducted at 10 A.M. Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Morningside Drive Church of Christ in Alice, Texas with Dale Wilson officiating.
Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Park in Alice.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Esmael Hernandez and Charlie Bradshaw.
The family would like to thank Christus Spohn Hospital in Alice and Nurses on Wheels Hospice for their excellent care and love shown to Memaw and family.
In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Medina Children's Home.
Funeral services entrusted to Sawyer-George Funeral Home, Inc., 12497 Leopard Street, Corpus Christi, Texas 78410. (361) 242-3205 Please visit our web site at www.sawyergeorgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Corpus-Christi Caller-Times on June 21, 2019